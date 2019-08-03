10th National HR Conclave held at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT School of Management on Saturday organised its 10th National HR Conclave on the theme “Critical Competencies for the Future: Is Change the only Constant?”.

Inaugurating the conclave KIIT & KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta said, “HR is vital for any organisation, industry. KIIT & KISS can be considered as shining examples of organisations which have achieved excellence in managing human resources.”

He said the rise of KIIT to be amongst the top 20 Institutions of Eminence in India is a testimony to this. Today’s knowledge-driven world, practical experience matters more than bookish knowledge, he added.

Giving the context of the conclave Dr Sanjay Muthal, CEO, Kontempore Leadership Solutions and Services said engagement quotient of employer and employee, increase in global competition and quality competitiveness of people.

Hrushikesha Mohanty, VC, KIIT Deemed to be University said, “In real-life experience, you can turn to human resources. As the world is changing a lot, so the employees usually loiter between the rural world and the cyber world.”

Anil Bajpai, Director, KSOM outlined the genesis of HR Conclave and other activities carried out by SOM at this University for engaging with the Industry. He said that SOM has engaged a lot of industry stalwarts to share their view, vision and wisdom and that brings an opportunity for the students to build their career.

The panel discussion on the topic ‘Critical Competencies for the Future: Is Change the only Constant?’, comprised of Anil Bhasin, President, Havells India Ltd.; Lopamudra Banerjee, Head, Human Resource, Carrier Midea India Private Limited & Deputy Director SE Asia, Midea; Nadeem Kazim, CHRO, TIL “Tractors India limited” and Shailen Merchant, Vice President & Head HR, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd and Aniruddha Khekale, Group Director, HR, Emerson Automation Solutions.

The panel felt that in today’s competitive scenario agility, adaptability and empathy are critical for future managers. Gaining cross-functional exposure is essential. People connect will become a critical competency in the future.

The second panel discussion on the theme “Gearing Organizations for Change: Issues, Challenges and the Path Ahead.” comprised of Reetu Raina, Head of HR, Network Software and Group Head for Talent and Culture at Sterlite Tech; Chander Thapar, CHRO, Hiranandani Group of Companies; Ganesh Subramanian, Vice President, Human Resources, Ola & Amit Das, Director, HR & CHRO, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (Times of India Group) had a wonderful debate.

The panel concurred that the challenges before organizations today are the rapid pace of change and the increasing demand from stakeholders. In this scenario, the speed of response and building adaptability is the key to dealing with change. The path ahead for organizations is to develop employees by getting them to acquire new skills to compete, excel and grow.