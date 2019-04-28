106 nabbed in connection with Sri Lanka blasts

Colombo: Sri Lankan authorities have nabbed 106 suspects including a Tamil-medium teacher and a school principal in connection with Easter Sunday blasts.

News reports said the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is carrying out the interrogation of the 106 suspects.

Those arrested included a 40-year-old Tamil medium school teacher who was found in possession of 50 SIM cards and other incriminating items, the report said.

He was rounded up in a joint operation conducted by the Kalpitiya Police and the Navy.

Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested in Damgedara area in Galle during a search conducted on information received of a school managed by the NTJ.

Sri Lanka on Saturday banned the NTJ and a splinter group linked to the ISIS.

A huge cache of explosives was also recovered from the spot.

Noteworthy, nine suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and three high-end hotels on the Easter Sunday, killing 253 people.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group NTJ for the attacks.

According to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry, the number of foreign nationals who have been identified as killed remained at 40, including 11 from India.

The island nation has a population of 21 million interspersed with ethnicities and religions. The country is dominated by the Sinhalese Buddhist majority.

Muslims constitute the second largest minority after the Hindus accounting for 10 per cent of the population. Nearly seven per cent of Sri Lankans are Christians.