106 deer killed in last three years: Minister

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
16

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh on Tuesday informed the Assembly that 106 deer of different species have been killed in the last three years.

Giving a written reply in the state Assembly today, the Minister said Deer is the most hunted wild animal in Odisha. While 28 deer were killed in 2016-17, 44 were hunted in 2017-18 and 34 in 2018-19, he said.

Related Posts

Married woman found hanging in Cuttack; kin cry murder

Odisha govt eyes GI tag for Arisa Pitha, Chhena Poda &…

BJD extends support as Triple Talaq Bill passed by…

Stating about measures being undertaken to curb hunting, Arukh informed that the forest department has launched several programmes to check poaching activities.

He said Anti-Depredation Squad and Wildlife Protection Squad are working round the clock to check poaching. Besides, a state crime cell is functioning within the Crime Branch to deal with wildlife crime.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.