106 deer killed in last three years: Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh on Tuesday informed the Assembly that 106 deer of different species have been killed in the last three years.

Giving a written reply in the state Assembly today, the Minister said Deer is the most hunted wild animal in Odisha. While 28 deer were killed in 2016-17, 44 were hunted in 2017-18 and 34 in 2018-19, he said.

Stating about measures being undertaken to curb hunting, Arukh informed that the forest department has launched several programmes to check poaching activities.

He said Anti-Depredation Squad and Wildlife Protection Squad are working round the clock to check poaching. Besides, a state crime cell is functioning within the Crime Branch to deal with wildlife crime.