103 kg ganja seized in Kandhamal, 3 held

Phulbani: Phiringia police today seized 103 kg ganja from an auto near Dindiragaon in Kandhamal district and arrested three persons in this connection.

The arrested persons were identified as Jitendra Digal (30), Bundu Pradhan (32) of Phiringia area and Dipun Chinnara (28) of Nayagarh area.

Acting on reliable inputs, a team conducted a search near Dindiragaon and intercepted an auto (OD-12A-3137) early this morning. Upon searching, gunny bags stashed with cannabis weighing around 103 kg ganja was found and seized, informed Phiringia IIC Shyama Sundar Das.

The auto driver and two others, who were escorting the ganja consignment on a bike (OD-02-AR-1418), were nabbed by the police party. The auto and the bike used by the accused persons to transport ganja were also seized, Das added.

A case (54/19) has been registered in the regard and the accused trio forwarded to the court, the police said.