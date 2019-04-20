103 crorepati candidates in fray for phase-III polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 103 crorepati candidates are in the fray for the third phase elections in the state scheduled to take place on Tuesday, an analysis with a collation of facts by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows. The report also said 119 candidates of having criminal cases against them.

The ADR analysed affidavits of 354 candidates who will try their luck in 42 assembly segments in the third phase. As per the report, Bobby Mohanty, the Congress candidate from Baramba assembly constituency in Cuttack district is the richest candidate in the poll fray with assets worth Rs 106 crore.

Similarly, Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik and independent candidate Srimanta Kumar Tripathy from Champua assembly segment declared assets worth Rs 60 crore and Rs 46 crore respectively.

While the ruling BJD and BJP have 42 crorepati candidates each for the third phase, Congress has 41 crorepati candidates. Similarly, BSP has 30 candidates having properties worth crores.

The three poorest candidates in the poll fray are Joginath Sahoo (Rashtriya Independent Morcha from Banki) with assets worth Rs 377 followed by Krushna Chandra Naik (Ambedkar Party of India from Talcher) and Anil Bhoi (Ambedkar Party of India from Talcher) with assets of Rs 700 and Rs 2500 respectively.

Besides, the report revealed 20 candidates of BJD, 30 candidates of BJP, 19 of Congress and five of BSP of declaring criminal cases against them.