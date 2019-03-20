100 MBBS Students of AIIMS visit NCSCDA

Bhubaneswar: As many as 100 Under Graduate MBBS students along with three Assistant Professors Dr Arvinda Singh, Dr Dibya Jyoti Mohapatra, Dr Sujata of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar visited National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), a premier Institute of Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The half-day-long visit was thoughtfully divided into two parts. MBBS Students were divided into two teams lead by J. Padmanav Rao, Young Professional and Soumaya Ranjan Padhi, Training Coordinator & Placement Officer under the leadership of Ram Kishor Sharma, Centre Head.

In the end, a motivational session was taken by Ram Kishor Sharma, where the MBBS Students made a commitment to themselves unanimously saying three times “I will do it”. Both the teams visited each and every activity, barrier-free infrastructure of NCSCDA and interacted with Person with Disabilities (PwDs) undergoing training at NCSCDA & Ram Kishor Sharma, Assistant Director, and NCSCDA discussed at length, Government Institutional Rehabilitation Network in state and Central followed by Question & 100 MBBS Students of AIIMS visit NCSCDAAnswer session.

Sharma said that almost each and every PwDs and their parents consult the doctors invariably. Doctors provide treatment, surgery and therapeutic services and thereafter PwDs need rehabilitation services. In many cases, the possibilities of treatment, surgery and therapy are very remote. Therefore, doctors can refer PwDs and their parents to concerned rehabilitation institutions in the state and country in both the above conditions and many PwDs can become independent, earning citizen by availing rehabilitation services and programs or schemes.

It is outset to narrate that this unique visit of 100 MBBS students of AIIMS to NCSCDA Bhubaneswar in first of its kind in the country. Prof.(Dr.) Gitanjali Batmanaben, Dean. Prof.(Dr.) played a very important role in this unique exposure visit. Dr Vikas Bhatia, Asst. Prof.(Dr.) Aravinda Singh, Dr Dibya Jyoti Mohapatra, Dr Sujata effectively coordinate this successful visit. Dedicated & devoted team NCSCDA was instrumental to plan, prepare practice and perform this important task happily.

The young MBBS students of AIIMS took a very keen interest in observing rehabilitation services for PwDs particularly barrier-free infrastructure, Braille reading, writing, use of the computer by trainees with blindness etc. They asked several interesting questions.

NCSCDA Assistant Director Ram Kishor Sharma said that exposure visit of MBBS students definitely will have meaningful outcome particularly in referral services and hopefully such unique visit will continue every year. Shri Sharma appealed other Medical colleges for such exposure visits in which NCSCDA will extend all possible support.

J Padmanav Rao, Young Professional proposed the vote of thanks to Director, Dean, Assistant Professor and MBBS students for this kind cooperation and support.