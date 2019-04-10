100 Maoists carried out ambush in Dantewada: Chhattisgarh Police

Raipur: Nearly 100 Maoists were believed to be involved in the killing of BJP MLA from Dantewada seat and four security personnel on Tuesday evening.

Police sources said they have recovered a GPS device of Naxals from the site in which the rebels had set the location of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) used in the incident.

Bheema Mandavi, the BJP MLA from Dantewada seat, and four personnel of his security staff were killed in the attack. Their vehicle near Shyamgiri village was blown to pieces on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said they got the information that around 100 Naxals, including 50 to 60 armed and militia (lower rung) members, led by commanders Deva and Vinod, were involved in the attack.

Pallava said Malangir area committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), which is active in the area, along with Kerlapal area committee and some cadres of Jagargunda area committee jointly executed the attack.

The police officer said the area was sanitised twice by the District Reserve Group (DRG) in last five days, but the IED was planted in a day only.

On Monday, Mandavi passed through the same route but that day, de-mining exercise was done by security forces and he was escorted by an additional team of DRG, Pallava said.

The MLA’s mobile phone is missing and it might have been taken by Naxals, the official said.