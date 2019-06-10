100 killed in armed attack on village in Mali

Bamako: Nearly 100 people were killed in an armed attack on a village in central Mali, local officials and the security source said on Monday.

The attack took place in Sobane-Kou, near Sanga town in the Mopti region inhabited by the Dogon ethnic group. While the search for bodies is underway, over 90 bodies have been recovered so far. Besides, more than 30 people are still missing, authorities said.

According to government officials, a group of armed men arrived at Sona Koubou in the morning surrounded it and set houses on fire while the residents were inside. The armed men shot those who tried to flee.

Earlier in March, 157 people were killed after armed men, dressed as traditional Dogon hunters, attacked villages populated by Fulani herders.