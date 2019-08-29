100% FDI will create Competitive Coal Market: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday termed the decision of 100% FDI in coal mining as the biggest reform by Modi government.

In a statement, Joshi said, “100% FDI is the biggest reform of our times and the influx of international players will create an efficient and competitive coal market in India. It is expected to bring state of the art coal mining technology to the country which will help in environmentally sustainable mining.”

“This decision will also create direct and indirect employment in coal-bearing areas and will have a positive impact on the economic development of these regions,” he said.

He further said that the reform is likely to help the coal-bearing states get more revenue and bring in more players to create an efficient and competitive coal market.

Terming the measure as part of ease-of-doing-business he said it will provide impetus to the economy. Joshi reiterated that this step will also lead to the energy security of the country as 70% of India’s electricity is generated from thermal power plants.