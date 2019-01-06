10 Sabarimala pilgrims killed in accident

Chennai: A pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala turned tragic for ten pilgrims who were killed in a road accident on Sunday.

The mishap took place near Tirumayam in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu today afternoon. While eight pilgrims died on the spot and two succumbed to injuries later.

Besides, five were admitted to a nearby Government hospital with serious injuries. All the deceased and injured hailed from Methak district of Telangana.

According to sources, the devotees offered prayers at the Ayyapppa Temple in Sabarimala and later visited Rameswaram. They were on their way back home when a trailer truck rammed into their van.