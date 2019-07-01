10 quintals of ganja seized in city, inter-state cannabis mafia held

Bhubaneswar: Excise Department sleuths today seized nearly 10 quintals of ganja from a duplex house in Kholathia area of Khandagiri in the capital city and arrested the smuggler from the spot.

During the raid, the officials seized nearly 10 quintals of ganja worth Rs 50 lakh.

The accused, identified as Subala Samantarai of Balasore, is said to be an inter-state cannabis mafia.

Acting on reliable information about the illegal trade, the Excise sleuths conducted a raid in the area following which they seized the huge cache of contraband that was ready to be smuggled to the neighbouring states.

The consignment was reportedly transported to Bhubaneswar from Mohana.

While Subala has been arrested and being grilled, a detailed investigation into the case is underway, sources said.