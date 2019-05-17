10 places record temperature above 40 °C; heatwave to intensify in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under intense heatwave condition with 10 places recording temperature above 40 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Titlagarh emerged as the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 45.5 degree Celsius followed by Bolangir (44.6), Sonepur (44), Sambalpur (44.3) and Jharsuguda (43.2).

Other places which registered temperature above 40 degrees are Hirakud (42.4) and Sundargarh (41.5), Talcher (40), Bhawanipatna (42), and, Malkangiri (40).

However, the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degree Celsius and 37 degree Celsius, respectively.

While western and interior districts of Odisha are already in the grip of the severe heat wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned that conditions will further intensify in these regions and the remaining parts of Odisha in the next 48 hours.