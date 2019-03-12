10 percent quota to benefit weaker sections among general category

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday has defended 10 percent quota for the economically weaker sections among General category saying it was aimed at benefiting the poor.

In an affidavit in the apex court on this score the government said the poor people among General category were deprived of the quota benefit thus far.

The Narendra Modi led government has further assured that the quota does not violate the Supreme Court order on 50 percent cap on reservation.

The government said that the Constitution does not define any 50 per cent cap on reservation adding that it was defined by the Supreme Court.