10 Lankan cricketers opt out of Pakistan tour over security fears

New Delhi: As many as 10 Sri Lankan players chose to stay away from the upcoming Pakistan tour due to security concerns, the officials said on Monday.

Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga and former captains Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera among the 10 players who have been opted out of the tour.

Sri Lanka was scheduled to visit Pakistan for a bilateral series, which included three one-day internationals and the same number of Twenty20 internationals starting in September.

The other seven who opted out were Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne.

Sri Lanka Cricket today held a meeting with players, who were chosen as part of a preliminary squad to select the team, which will be touring Pakistan to play three ODIs and three T20I matches, from 27th September to 09th October 2019, an official Sri Lanka Cricket statement said.

Former Sri Lanka Air Force Commander, Marshal Air Roshan Goonetileke, who is the Chief Security Advisor of the SLC, briefed the players about the security situation in Pakistan in the meeting. Following the briefing, ten players “chose to stay away” from the series of three One-Day Internationals and three T20 games, scheduled to begin on September 27 in Karachi.

Following a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus during a Test match in Lahore on March 2009, a majority of international teams have refused to tour the South Asian country.

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Harin Fernando has rejected playing the longer versions of the game in Pakistan and suggested the Tests be played in the United Arab Emirates, where Pakistan have played many of their home series.