10 lakh voters added to electoral roll, 4 lakh first timers :EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) said 10 lakh voters were added to the electoral rolls across the country last week that included four lakh first timers.

The poll body said that “all preparations” are being made for a smooth conduct of the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha polls. More than 2,900 candidates are in the fray in these phases.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena told media persons here that 10 lakh voters to the list have been added. The four lakh new voters are in the age group of 18-19, Saxena added.

There are about 90 crore voters in the country.

Saxena added that preparations for conducting polls in the first two phases on April 11 and 18 are in full swing.

He said there are a total of 1,280 candidates in the fray in the first phase, while for the second phase (April 18), there are 1,674 candidates.

Saxena said the number of candidates trying their luck in these two phases is 2,954.

Saxena said there were a total of 61 lakh voters in the “persons with disabilities” category.

The cVIGIL mobile application was launched by the Election Commission last year and complaints on violations of poll code can be uploaded on it.

Almost 99 per cent or 39,900 complaints have been disposed of and 68 per cent of these were found to be correct.