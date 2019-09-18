10 Iran-backed fighters killed in missile strike in Syria

At least 10 Iran-backed fighters were killed in a missile attack by an unidentified aircraft near a Syrian government-held town along the Iraqi border overnight on Tuesday.

As per officials, the attack took place in Al Bukamal, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Az Zor.

The missile hit a weapons depot belonging to Iraqi factions operating under the banner of the Popular Mobilization Forces, the name given to mainly Shia militias in Iraq that are backed by Iran.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Deir Ezzor 24, an activist collective, said 10 fighters were killed. Iraqi officials confirmed the death toll to the Associated Press news agency.

It was the latest in a series of unclaimed attacks inside Iraq and along the border with Syria targeting Iran-backed militias. Last week, unknown warplanes targeted an arms depot and Iranian-backed militia posts in Al Bukamal, killing at least 18 fighters.