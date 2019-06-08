10 injured in accident over past enmity in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: At least 10 persons sustained critical injuries after they were ‘deliberately’ hit by an SUV over suspected past enmity at Chatua under Kujang PS in Jagatsinghpur district.

The critically injured were identified as family members of Sangram Nayak while the accused driver has been identified as Pradip Nayak.

Among the 10 injured, the condition of four persons is stated to be critical. The injured have been admitted to district headquarters hospital.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

While a complaint has been lodged at Kujang Police Station, Pradip, the SUV driver is reportedly absconding after the incident.

Prima facie, police suspect the incident to be fall out of past enmity, sources added.