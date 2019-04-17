10 hurt in bike-van collision in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: As many as 10 persons suffered injuries following a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up van near Haldibhati Square in Dharmagarh of Kalahandi district on Wednesday.

According to sources, Amulya Bag of Dhamanpur village was headed towards Dharmagarh on his motorcycle when he lost control and collided head-on with a pick-up van.

Following the crash, 10 persons including the motorcyclist sustained critical injuries. They were immediately rescued and rushed to Dharmagarh hospital.

According to the latest reports, the health condition of the injured persons is stated to be stable.