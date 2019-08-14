10 hurt as bus overturns in Jajpur

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
10 hurt as bus overturns
21

Jajpur: As many as 10 people were injured after a private passenger bus skidded off the road and overturned near Panikoili Tollgate in Jajpur district today.

According to initial reports, the private bus named “Nayak” was en route to Karanjia from Cuttack City when the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle turned turtle on the roadside.

Related Posts

Mobile phone thief arrested in Bhubaneswar

Baby Nilgiri langur dies at Nandankanan, only one more left

Odisha CS directs ULBs To Be SWM Compliant

The tollgate officials with the help of locals rushed all the injured to the local hospital. The condition of many injured persons was stated to be critical, sources said.

 

This is an initial report. Further details are awaited.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.