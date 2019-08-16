10 gates of Hirakud Dam closed

Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam authorities have closed 10 sluice gates of the reservoir in a phased manner today. At present, the water outflow from the dam is higher than the inflow.

Currently, the floodwater is being discharged through 10 sluice gates of the dam.

The water level at the reservoir recorded 620.45 ft against the storage capacity of 630 ft by 11.00 am.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Secretary Pradipta Kumar Jena today ruled out the possibility of the major flood situation in Odisha as the quantum of rainfall has decreased in past 24 hours. Besides, all the rivers are flowing below the danger marks, added Jena.

Earlier on Thursday, 20 sluice gates were opened to release the excess floodwater.