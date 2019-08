Jajpur: A 10-feet-long python was rescued near Kayama reserve forest in Dharmasala area of Jajpur district today.

According to sources, locals spotted the reptile crawling on the road and alerted the local snake helpline.

An official of the snake helpline rescued the snake and released it in Kayama reserve forest.

The snake weighed 20 kilograms and is believed to be two-years-old, informed snake helpline official Tapan Prusty.