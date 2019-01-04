10-day Indian Panorama Film Festival begins

New Delhi: Indian Panorama Film Festival, being organised by Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of I&B, was inaugurated today in New Delhi.

I&B Secretary Amit Khare inaugurated the 10-day festival in the presence of Shaji N Karun, the director of the opening feature film ‘Olu’, at Siri Fort Auditorium II, New Delhi.

At the outset, Khare recalled the contribution of the recently deceased prolific filmmaker Mrinal Sen and the impact his movies had on our society. He also talked about the contribution of the trioka of Mrinal Sen, Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak on the parallel cinema landscape in India.

One minute silence was observed in memory of Mrinal Sen. The function then started with the formal lighting of the lamp ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Khare said that the craft of making cinema is no more limited to the big cities but is spreading to all corners of India. He gave the example of states like Jharkhand where film promotion policy is being made and implemented.

He also said that watching movies at such Film Festivals helps the viewers rise above the barrier of language and understand each other’s culture better. Stressing further on its importance, he added that Festivals like Indian Panorama Film Festival should be organized in several cities all across the country.

Shaji N Karun emphasized the importance of organizing Indian Panorama Film Festival and said that he honed the craft of filmmaking by watching movies at such Festivals.

The ten-day Festival will last till January 13 during which 26 Feature Films and 21 Non-Feature Films will be screened. The entry for the Festival has been kept free of charge. Seating will take place on the first-come-first-served basis.