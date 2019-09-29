10 criminals arrested in Sambalpur, guns & sharp weapons seized

Sambalpur: In view of smooth conduct of the festive season, Sambalpur police arrested 10 criminals during raids under three police station limits in the town on Sunday.

Among the 10 arrested persons, one is a notorious criminal and he will be booked under the National Security Act, informed Sambalpur SP Kunwar Vishal Singh. Pistols, a fake gun, sharp weapons have been seized from their possession, the SP added.

As per reports, a Special Squad along with their Sambalpur Town, Ainthapali and Dhanupali counterparts conducted simultaneous raids and rounded up as many as nine robbers and one dreaded criminal. However, 6 to 7 criminals managed to give a slip.

The arrested criminals had planned to loot traders during the festive season and had also planned to extort money from them by threatening, the police said.

According to reports, Town Police arrested Shiba Pradhan of Sahu Colony, Tinku Ganda of Bahidarbandha and Md Juman of Kumbharpada while seizing two knives, two torch lights, iron rods and chilli powder from them.

Similarly, Ainthapalli police arrested Nikhila Munda of Majhipada, Mahadev Munda of Brundaban Vihar and Ranjan Patra of Gopalamala while seizing a country-made pistol, a fake gun, a knife and iron rods. Besides, one Nishant Kumar Singh has been arrested with the seizure of Rs 8500.

This apart, Dhanupalli police arrested Md Samir of Pensionpada, MD Kalo of Gowai and Md Chand of Gontia while seizing a pistol, a knife, two mobile phones, one bike and chilli powder from them, the police informed.

“Moreover, notices have been issued against 12 other criminals under Section 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as a precautionary measure. The arrested notorious criminals will be charged under NSA, who are considered a threat to law and order,” the Sambalpur SP told Pragativadi.