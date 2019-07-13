10 cattle perish due to mysterious disease in Rayagada

Rayagada: Panic gripped the locals of Mandibishi panchayat under Kashipur block in Rayagada district after 10 cattle perished due to a mysterious disease.

According to sources, the dairy farmers found the animals dead in the shed. While the origin of the disease and the cause behind the incident remained unclear, locals stated that the affected cattle suffered from various symptoms initially including swelling of their neck following which they succumbed to the illness.

At least 10 cattle have died due to the unknown disease in the last week. Farmers are trying to solve the mystery behind cattle deaths.

Following the incident, the panicked villagers demanded immediate deployment of a medical team to take stock of the situation, sources said.