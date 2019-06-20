10.5 kg of ganja seized in Jagatsinghpur, peddler held

Jagatsinghpur: The officials of Excise Department on Thursday seized 10.5 kg of ganja from Bhuasuni village under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur district and arrested one peddler.

The arrested peddler has been identified as Rabi Naryan Behera of the same locality.

Acting on a tip-off about ganja trade in the village, police along with a unit of the Excise Department conducted a raid and seized the contraband.

The accused was arrested under relevant Sections of the IPC and was forwarded to court, the police said.