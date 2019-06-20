10.5 kg of ganja seized in Jagatsinghpur, peddler held

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
10.5 kg of ganja seized in Jagatsinghpur, peddler held
5

Jagatsinghpur: The officials of Excise Department on Thursday seized 10.5 kg of ganja from Bhuasuni village under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur district and arrested one peddler.

The arrested peddler has been identified as Rabi Naryan Behera of the same locality.

Related Posts

Minor girl killed, 2 hurt in lightning strike in…

103 kg ganja seized in Kandhamal, 3 held

Businessman robbed of Rs 4.85 L in Bolangir

Acting on a tip-off about ganja trade in the village, police along with a unit of the Excise Department conducted a raid and seized the contraband.

The accused was arrested under relevant Sections of the IPC and was forwarded to court, the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.