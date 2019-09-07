1 killed, two injured following torrential rain in Uttarakhand

National
By pragativadinewsservice
torrential rain in Uttarakhand
2

Dehradun: One person was killed and two injured following torrential rain in Munsyari’s Timtiya Bora Gaon in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

The state disaster and medical teams have reached the spot and injured are being brought to Nachni in Pithoragarh, district magistrate, Vijay Kumar Jogdande, said.

Related Posts

NSA Doval asks authorities to admit injured Kashmiri girl to…

Indian Army thwarts infiltration bid in Jammu & Kashmir

Pak resorting to social media to radicalise Kashmir youth :…

Jogdande said three houses were damaged in Raya Bajeta near Bansbagad and police team have reached the spot. No casualty was reported from there.

The district magistrate said:”Temporary food and water arrangements have been made at a shelter in primary schools in both the places and reconstruction of the road at Nachni near Hardiya Nala and Ratigad is underway”.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

NSA Doval asks authorities to admit injured Kashmiri girl to…

Indian Army thwarts infiltration bid in Jammu & Kashmir

Pak resorting to social media to radicalise Kashmir youth :…

1 of 2,905