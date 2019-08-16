1 killed, two hurt in road mishap in Mayurbhanj

Bangiriposhi: One person was killed while two others sustained critical injuries in a road mishap near Dhangidishol square under Jharpokharia police limits in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased has been identified as Mangal Singh of Nakhura village of the district.

According to sources, a motorcycle collided head-on with a bicycle near Dhangidishol square. Singh, who was riding pillion died on the spot.

The motorcycle rider, Rabe Singh and the cyclist also injured in the mishap. While the biker was shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, the cyclist was taken to Baripada hospital.

Tension erupted at the accident spot due to the late arrival of the ambulance. The angry locals blocked the road for some time, disrupting the traffic on the route.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body to the local hospital for post-mortem.