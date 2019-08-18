1 killed, three critical as auto-rickshaw hits truck in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: One person was killed while three others suffered critical wounds after an auto-rickshaw collided with a stationary truck in Kendrapara district on Sunday.

The mishap occurred at Duhuria Square on National Highway 53. The deceased was identified as Prafulla Rout of Kumbharpada village in Mahakalpada police limits in the district.

According to sources, Rout was on his way to Kendrapara from Chandikhol in an auto-rickshaw when the three-wheeler hit an iron ore-laden truck parked along the road.

Rout, who was sitting on the front seat, died on the spot. On the other hand, the auto-rickshaw driver and two other passengers were critically injured in the collision. They were shifted to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile, some locals alleged that the auto-rickshaw driver was driving in an inebriated condition leading to the mishap.