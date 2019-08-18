1 killed, three critical as auto-rickshaw hits truck in Kendrapara

State at LargeState
By pragativadinewsservice
auto-rickshaw hits truck
0

Kendrapara: One person was killed while three others suffered critical wounds after an auto-rickshaw collided with a stationary truck in Kendrapara district on Sunday.

The mishap occurred at Duhuria Square on National Highway 53. The deceased was identified as Prafulla Rout of Kumbharpada village in Mahakalpada police limits in the district.

Related Posts

Puintala murder case: Four including prime accused nabbed

Youth found hanging near house in Kalahandi

Indian flag ‘not taken down before sunset’, school…

According to sources, Rout was on his way to Kendrapara from Chandikhol in an auto-rickshaw when the three-wheeler hit an iron ore-laden truck parked along the road.

Rout, who was sitting on the front seat, died on the spot. On the other hand, the auto-rickshaw driver and two other passengers were critically injured in the collision. They were shifted to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile, some locals alleged that the auto-rickshaw driver was driving in an inebriated condition leading to the mishap.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Puintala murder case: Four including prime accused nabbed

Youth found hanging near house in Kalahandi

Indian flag ‘not taken down before sunset’, school…

1 of 2,130