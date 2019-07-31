1 killed, over 20 feared trapped as bank roof collapses in Maharashtra

Solapur: In a tragic incident, one person was killed and over 20 feared trapped as the roof of a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Solapur collapsed on Wednesday.

Media reports said 10 persons were evacuated from the accident site. They were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The injured people were said to be the employees of the bank who were inside the branch when the tragic incident took place. Rescue operations at the spot were underway with the police officials, ambulances and fire tenders rushing to the accident site.

The incident took place near Solapur on the Nagar state highway in Karmala village, which is situated 150 km away from Solapur.

Earlier this month, a 100-year-old building in Dongri area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai had collapsed. At least 13 people were killed in the Dongri building collapse on July 17, while several others were injured.