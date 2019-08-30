1 killed, another injured as 2 trucks collide head-on in Mayurbhanj

Bangiriposhi: A driver was killed while another critically injured after two trucks collided head-on near Dwarasuni Ghat on National Highway 49 under Bangiriposhi block in Mayurbhanj district today.

The identities of the deceased and the injured person were not ascertained.

According to sources, an iron plate-laden truck (WB-23C-8277) collided head-on with an onion-laden truck (WB-23D-2579) early on Friday morning. While the driver of one truck was killed, another truck driver sustained grievous injuries.

On being informed, police and fire department personnel reached the spot and admitted the injured person to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital. The body of the deceased truck driver trapped inside the vehicle was also recovered and sent for post-mortem.

The police have started an investigation into the case and seized the mangled vehicles.