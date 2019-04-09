1 killed, another hurt as bike rams roadside tree in Ganjam

Ganjam: A youth was killed while another sustained critical injuries after the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a roadside tree at Badakodanda village in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanuj Sahu, a resident of Charichhak area.

According to sources, Sanuj along with his friend was returning to his home on the motorcycle after watching ‘Danda Jatra’ in a nearby village when he lost control over the wheels and dashed into a roadside tree.

While the bike got completely mangled in the crash both the riders sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to Bhanjanagar Hospital, where Sanuj was declared brought dead.

On the other hand, police have seized the motorcycle and launched a probe into the matter.