1 killed, another hurt after being hit by unidentified vehicle in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A man was killed while his nephew was critically injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle at Basantapur under Pandapada police limits in Keonjhar district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Mangulu Behera.

According to sources, Mangulu along with his nephew was returning home in a motorycle when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle at Basantapur. On being informed, police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

While Mangulu was declared brought dead, his nephew was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his health condition deteriorated.