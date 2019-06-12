1 killed, 3 hurt in separate road mishaps

Keonjhar/Nuapada: One person was killed while three others sustained critical injuries in two separate road mishaps in Keonjhar and Nuapada districts on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a cyclist was killed after he accidentally fell off a canal bridge at Bansapala in Keonjher district this morning.

The deceased was identified as Puda Naik of Gajapur village.

In another incident, three persons were critically injured after the motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a tractor at Padhi Petrol Pump at Nuapada this morning.

The injured have been admitted to the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital. The police have reached the spot and started an investigation.