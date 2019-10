Islamabad: One person was killed and two injured after 3.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday morning.

The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 15 kilometres, 12 km north-west of Jehlum’s course in the Valley.

The tremors rocked Mirpur and adjoining areas at 10:28 a.m. (local time) for two to three seconds. The tremors in the area resulted in a house to collapse.