1 killed, 2 critical due to suspected food poisoning in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A person was killed while two others including a 4-month-old of a family were taken critically ill after consuming boiled peels of Nux-vomica fruit at Binakarpur of Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district on Friday.

Reportedly, the toddler has been admitted to Basudevpur hospital while the other critically ill has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

According to sources, the victims, after consuming boiled peels of Nux-vomica fruit (Kochila), complained of uneasiness and nausea this morning. Following which, they were rushed to a nearby hospital. While one died, two others are reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Although the actual reason behind the illness has not been ascertained, the doctor suspected it to be a case of food poisoning, sources added.