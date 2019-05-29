1 killed, 10 hurt as jeep rolls down gorge in Gajapati

Gajapati: One person was killed while 10 others received injuries after the jeep they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Budring Ghati in Gajapati on Wednesday.

According to sources, the jeep carrying around 11 passengers was heading to Birkot after attending a marriage function at Jubagaon last night. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the steering and rolled down into a deep gorge near Budring Ghati.

On receiving information, police along with a rescue team rushed to the spot. The injured were rescued and rushed to the district headquarters hospital.