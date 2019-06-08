1 kg gold, Rs 3.5 lakh loot in Nayapalli: Cops nab two accused

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with the loot of 1 kg gold and Rs 3.5 lakh cash from Indradhanu Market in Nayapalli on March 28.

The arrested were identified as Naglur Nani (33) and Tarini Acharya (35), both from Aska police limits in Ganjam district. A motorcycle and Rs 4 lakh cash were seized from their possession.

According to the police, Naglur had snatched away a bag containing Rs 3.5 lakh cash and 1 kg gold from one Laxmidhar Subudhi of Old Town on March 28.

Subudhi, who owns a jewellery shop namely Maa Gouri Jewellery Shop in Nayapalli, was locking the gate of his shop at around 9.30 pm when the accused had snatched the bag. Later, Subudhi had lodged a complaint in this regard.

During the investigation, the police on the basis of credible information and CCTV footage traced accused Naglur Nani who belongs to Erogola gang of Aska and arrested him on Friday.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and led the police team to Aska where the cash, motorcycle and the stolen bag were recovered. Tarini Acharya, who was assisted during disposal of gold ornaments, was also arrested. The accused persons forwarded to Judicial custody today.