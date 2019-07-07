1 dead, 3 critical in head-on collision between two bikes

Keonjhar: A 32-year-old man died while three others were critically injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles at Sirigida under Telkoi police limits in Keonjhar district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Narendra Mohanty of Amba Toila Sahi under Karadangi panchayat.

According to sources, Narendra along with his cousin Subash Chandra Mohanta were going to Ranibeda when a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction hit their bike.

While Narendra died on the spot following the collision, Subash was critically injured. On the other hand, Basudev Mahanta (50) and his son Subrat (7) who were riding another bike also critically injured.

On being informed, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Telkoi health centre. Basudev and his son were later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The police seized the vehicles and sent the body for post-mortem.