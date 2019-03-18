1 CRPF jawan killed, five injured in IED blast in Dantewada

Dantewada(Chhattisgarh): One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed while five others were injured in an ambush by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Monday evening.

The injured jawans have been airlifted to Raipur.

According to a senior official, a team of the 231st battalion of the CRPF, along with a unit of Chhattisgarh police, was out on road security duty in Aranpur area when the IED exploded. Soon after the blast, the personnel were fired upon by Maoists.

Five CRPF jawans were injured in the blast and firing that took place around 4.30 pm near the Kamal post of the paramilitary force in Dantewada district, the officer said.

On the other hand, the security personnel arrested four members of the outlawed outfit from Bastar district, earlier in the day.