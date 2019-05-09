1.52 lakh ha in Odisha affected by Cyclone FANI: I&PR Secy

Bhubaneswar: Approximately 1,52,985-hectare area in 88 blocks of 14 districts has been badly hit by the devastating Cyclone FANI, informed Odisha I&PR Secretary today.

“As per a preliminary damage assessment report, a 1,52,985- hectare area has been affected in the very severe cyclonic storm FANI,” said Information and Public Relations Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Briefing media persons, Singh informed that less than 33 per cent crop loss has been reported in 1.21 lakh hectare in the cyclone-affected districts across Odisha.

Of the total crop damage, 36,898 hectare are irrigated and 72,786 hectare are rain-fed, Singh said and added that 12,277-hectare perennial crops have been affected due to the cyclone.

Singh informed that an assistance of Rs 145.45 crore is needed for crop loss, as per preliminary estimation. He also added that a joint verification is underway in the affected districts to assess the crop loss.